Mahadayi Tribunal Term Extended; Welcome Move for Goa: Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the Central government has extended the period of Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, which is a welcome move for Goa as it gives the state a better opportunity to present its case."In a welcome move for Goa, the Central Government extends the period of Mahadeyi Water Disputes Tribunal for submission of further report till August 19, 2020, in view of the pending applications filed by the Government of Goa against Karnataka including the application for disobedience of the order of the Tribunal. It gives us an opportunity to urge to get the earlier award of the Tribunal modified considering our prayers in the applications. Till the final order is passed, Karnataka will not be able to take action against the interest of Goa," said Sawant in a tweet. Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra have conflicting interests on the issue of sharing Mahadayi river water. While the river originates in Karnataka, a major part of it flows in Goa and briefly in Maharashtra.The Karnataka government has sought the release of 7.56 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet water from the Mahadayi river for its Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.The Kalasa-Banduri Nala diversion project is being undertaken by Karnataka to improve drinking water supply in Hubballi-Dharwad and the districts of Belagavi and Gadag. (ANI)

