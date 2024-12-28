Pryagraj, December 28: Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Arun Giri Maharaj of Shri Panchdashnam Aawahan Akhara has been injured in a road accident in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Friday night. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Arun Giri Maharaj, the Peethadheeshwar of Awahan Akhara, sustained injuries in a road accident while travelling from Delhi to Allahabad.Mahamandaleshwar Arun Giri

The incident occurred approximately 20 kilometres before the city when the vehicle collided head-on with an Innova attempting to overtake recklessly on Friday night. Arun Giri has been admitted to Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital in Prayagraj in an injured condition. Speaking to ANI, Bhanu a driver said, "An Innova came from the front and hit us directly while cutting across lanes. Maharaj Ji was hit in the chest, and I suffered a head injury. Our Fortuner is completely damaged from the front."

Dr Neeraj, an Emergency Medical Officer from SRN Hospital said, "Maharaj ji is under observation in a private room. His condition is stable, and he is receiving thorough medical attention. Full medical care has been provided and the Acharya Ji will be kept under observation for the night."

The Secretary of Awahan Akhara, Geetanand Giri, confirmed the incident. "Acharya Ji was on his way from Delhi to attend a meeting in Allahabad. The accident happened suddenly when an Innova overtook recklessly. Thankfully, the injuries are not life-threatening," he said.

