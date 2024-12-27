In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a tempo crushed five to six people in the Ghatkopar area after losing control. The alleged incident resulted in the death of a woman. According to news agency IANS, the tempo driver, who lost control due to excessive speed, was detained by locals and handed over to police. The injured, including the deceased woman, were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. Dog Attack in Mumbai: Minor Boy on Way To Garden With His Friends in Ghatkopar Attacked by German Shepherd As Canine Bites Him on Wrist and Waist, Case Registered.

Tempo Crushes People After Losing Control in Ghatkopar

Mumbai, Maharashtra: In Ghatkopar area, a tempo lost control and crushed 5 to 6 people, resulting in the death of a woman. The tempo driver, who lost control due to excessive speed, was detained by locals and is currently in police custody. The injured, including the deceased,… pic.twitter.com/C36UAYNPx2 — IANS (@ians_india) December 27, 2024

