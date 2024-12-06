Mumbai, December 6: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar on Friday paid tribute to eminent social reformer and architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas. They offered their tributes at Shivaji Park. Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary, Says ‘We Bow to the Architect of Our Constitution’ (See Pic).

Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women ad workers. A revered leader, thinker, and reformer, he dedicated his life to championing equality and eradicating caste-based discrimination. Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds profound significance as a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar's transformative legacy.

According to Buddhist texts, Lord Buddha's death is considered to be Mahaparinirvan, the Sanskrit term for 'nirvana after death'. Parinirvan is considered liberation from Samara, karma, and the cycle of death and birth. It is the most sacrosanct day in the Buddhist calendar. He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi.

