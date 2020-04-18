Maharashtra Allows over One Lakh Migrant Workers to Go Home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Maharashtra government has allowed over one lakh migrant sugarcane workers to go back to their villages after a medical check-up. According to the authorities, all the arrangements for their travel and food have to be made by the sugar factory owners.A large group of migrant workers had gathered at Bandra station demanding permission to return to their native states after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3.The total positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra has climbed to 3,205, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)