Maharashtra Govt Lists 'selected Activities' to Be Allowed at Non-hotspots from April 20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Government has listed selected activities to be allowed in non-hotspots from April 20 including all health services, all agricultural and horticultural activities among others.Other activities include operations of coconut, cashew and spice plantations, operation of animal husbandry farms, bank branches, ATMs, e-commerce companies, etc.A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, the MHA issued detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown and introduced new points like wearing a face mask in public places will be compulsory, spitting in public spaces shall be punishable with fine and selected activities to be allowed from April 20 in non-hotspot places.So far, Maharashtra has reported 3,205 positive COVID-19 cases. With 1,076 new cases and 32 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 13,835 including 11,616 active cases, 1,766 cured/discharged/migrated and 452 deaths, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

