Maharashtra Records 431 New Cases; State COVID-19 Tally 5649

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 431 coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 5649, health officials said.

Eighteen COVID-19 patients died on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 269, the officials said.

So far, 789 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery, the officials said.

