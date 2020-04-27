Man Alleges Hospital Denied Hearse Vehicle to Carry Body of His 7-month-old Boy Home

Badaun, Apr 27 (PTI) The Father of a seven-month-old boy who was declared brought dead at the district hospital here on Monday alleged that he was denied a hearse vehicle by the facility to take back the body of his son home, a charge denied by the authorities.

Saleem, a resident of Uparpara locality in the city, said when the health of his seven-month-old son deteriorated, he along with his wife left for the district hospital. The doctors there declared the baby brought dead.

He claimed that no hearse vehicle was provided by the hospital to take back the body home, and that he had to walk over two kilometres back to home carrying the body.

Dismissing the charge levelled by Saleem, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Sukumar Agarwal said, "Hearse vehicles are available at the district hospital. The family members of the child never sought any hearse vehicle. If they had demanded one, it would had been given to them."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)