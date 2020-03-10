Man Arrested from Tamil Nadu in Fake Currency Case

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 45-year-old man from Tamil Nadu in connection with a fake currency racket, an official said on Tuesday.

On March 3, the crime branch arrested Bhaskar Natar (43) with counterfeit currency worth of Rs 1.28 lakh here.

His questioning led the sleuths to Sarvanan Vaniar, resident of Tirupattur in Tamil Nadu, the official said.

Natar allegedly told the investigators that he acted as a courier person for Vaniar.

The crime branch team raided Vaniar's house in Tirupattur and seized 1,476 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination and 85 notes of Rs 200 denomination with total face value of Rs 7.55 lakh.

A printer, scanner and other materials required to make counterfeit currency were also seized.

Vaniar would be soon produced before a court in Mumbai, the official added.

