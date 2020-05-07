Man Kills Elderly Mother for Refusal to Give Money

Satna (MP), May 7 (PTI) A man allegedly beat his 75- year-old mother to death in an inebriated condition after she refused to give him money at a village here on Thursday, police said.

The accused, Kamlesh Kol (41), killed his mother, Sundi Kol, by repeatedly punching her and beating her with a stick on Wednesday night, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by Kol's family members, Kamlesh, who was in an inebriated state, attacked his mother.

According to police, during the interrogation following his arrest, the accused admitted that he had committed the crime and said that he had told his mother several times to withdraw money from her bank and give it to him.

"The accused told the police that instead of giving money to him, she continued to scold him. He also said that he was angry over her refusal to give money, which is why he attacked her," a police official said.

The police have seized the stick used in the crime, he said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the police official said.

The liquor shops in Madhya Pradesh, which were shut since the lockdown was announced in March, were reopened from Wednesday as part of the government's easing of curbs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)