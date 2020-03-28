Man Shots Dead Wife, 2 Children, Kills Self in Panipat

Chandigarh, Mar 28 (PTI) A man allegedly shot dead his wife and two minor children before committing suicide in Haryana's Panipat district on Saturday, police said.

The man, aged around 35, was having a marital discord, Panipat Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters) Satish Kumar said over phone.

The incident took place in Raj Nagar locality and a licensed pistol was used to commit the crime, police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said.

