A massive fire broke out in Gujarat today, June 9. According to the news agency IANS, the blaze erupted at a diaper manufacturing factory near Shriram Steel in Hindorana village of Rajula in Amreli. After the incident, local authorities were alerted, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It is learnt that two fire brigade teams are working to control the blaze. A video of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows black smoke covering the skies as the diaper manufacturing factory continues to be engulfed in flames. Gujarat Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Surat International Airport Runway, Flights Diverted; No Casualties or Property Damage Reported.

Massive Blaze Erupts in Gujarat's Amreli

Amreli, Gujarat: A massive fire broke out at a diaper manufacturing factory near Shriram Steel in Hindorana village of Rajula. Two fire brigade teams are working to control the blaze pic.twitter.com/JY1o0xlF8u — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2025

