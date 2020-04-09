Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Divested of Portfolios for Allegedly Speaking Against CM

Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 9 (ANI): Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh was stripped of all portfolios on Thursday for allegedly speaking against Chief Minister N Biren Singh.Joykumar Singh made the alleged remarks to agitating villagers who had been demanding adequate distribution of rice."Portfolios of MAHUD, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Science & Technology, Economics & Statistics earlier held by Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh have been reallocated to Chief Minister N Biren Singh," said a release of Manipur Government. (ANI)

