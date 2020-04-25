Many States Adopt Concept of Direct Marketing of Agri Produce: Centre

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Centre on Saturday said that various states have adopted the concept of direct marketing of farm produce that has helped cooperatives and farmers producers organisations (FPOs) in sale of agri products to bulk buyers.

"As per the report received from the states, the direct marketing has facilitated the famers' groups, FPOs Cooperatives and all the stakeholders in effective and timely marketing of farm produce," the Union Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it has been making concerted efforts to facilitate farmers in direct marketing and assure better returns. It has also issued advisories to maintain social distancing in the mandis to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The states have been requested to promote the concept of 'direct marketing' to facilitate farmers/ group of farmers/FPOs/co-operatives in selling their produce to bulk buyers/big retailers/processors, etc.

The ministry had also issued an advisory to the states to promote direct marketing without insisting for licensing procedures and facilitate the farmers in timely marketing of farm produce.

In order to decongest the wholesale markets, the ministry introduced two modules under the National Agriculture Market (e-NAM), allowing FPOs to trade through this electronic platform.

Farmers have also been allowed to sell their produce from the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) registered warehouses notified as deemed market, and do not physically bring the produce the nearest mandis.

The ministry highlighted that several states have taken various steps to facilitate direct marketing.

These states are Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

