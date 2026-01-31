Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 registered a decent opening at the box office.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie raked in Rs 4 crore on the opening day. ‘OMG 3’: Did Akshay Kumar Hint at Debut Collaboration With Rani Mukerji in His Shoutout for ‘Mardaani 3’?.

"#Mardaani3, which followed a compact release strategy by #YRF [limited screens and restricted shows], has opened better than expected, higher than the first two instalments. Day 1 biz - #Mardaani: Rs 3.46 cr #Mardaani2: Rs 3.80 cr #Mardaani3: Rs 4 cr There was a misconception that mid-range films - especially female-centric films - don't open well, but the healthy start of #Mardaani3 rubbishes those claims. #Mardaani3 now needs to register an upward trend over the weekend, coupled with a steady run on weekdays - just like the first two instalments - to ensure a winning run," he posted.

"#Mardaani3 [Week 1] Fri ₹ 4 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice," Adarsh added.

‘Mardaani 3’ Collects INR 4 Crore in India on Day 1

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 carries forward the franchise's legacy of hard-hitting, socially relevant storytelling.

While Mardaani spotlighted the grim world of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a brutal serial offender, the third instalment dives into yet another dark and urgent social issue, reinforcing the series' reputation for impactful, issue-driven cinema. ‘Mardaani 3’ OTT Release Date Confirmed: Rani Mukerji’s Cop Thriller To Stream Online After Theatrical Run.

The release of Mardaani 3 is also significant for the actress as it coincides with Rani Mukerji completing 30 years in cinema, a landmark moment that has prompted widespread appreciation and celebration across the film industry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:4

TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X account of Taran Adarsh). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.