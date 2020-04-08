Mask Must Hai Kyunki Mask Mast Hai: Arjun Kapoor

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Giving out a message of the importance of wearing a mask in the current scenario of coronavirus outbreak, actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday shared a picture of himself wearing a mask and hand gloves.The 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to Instagram to share a picture in which he is seen all set to leave his house with a bag on his shoulder. Kapoor is seen wearing a mask and gloves as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus."The new normal. Mask Must hai kyunki Mask mast hai !!! We must follow the new rule #mumbaikars !!!" he wrote.The actor has been staying at home like many other Bollywood celebrities amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown.The total COVID-19 cases in India rose to 5274 on Wednesday and the death toll stood at 149. A total of 410 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals. (ANI)

