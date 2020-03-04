Mastermind of Gadchiroli Naxalite Attack Dinkar Gota Arrested

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Gadchiroli police on Wednesday arrested Dinkar Gota, the mastermind of the Gadchiroli attack on May 1, 2019.Besides Gota, the police have arrested a woman Naxalite Sunanda Koretti.According to police, Gota was working as the divisional committee member of Korchi Dalam of Naxalites.Shailesh Balkawade, Superintendent of Police Gadchiroli, said, "The arrest of Dinkar Gota was a huge success and we hope that this arrest will reduce the number of Naxal attacks in Upper Gadchiroli."On May 1, 15 policemen and a driver had lost their lives after their vehicle was ripped apart in a landmine blast triggered by the Naxals here.The policemen, who were part of Quick Reaction Team, along with the driver were en-route to the Burada area in north Gadchiroli from Kurkheda Police Station when it was ambushed around 12:30 pm on May 1.The case was being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).108 cases were registered against Dinkar Gota in various police stations of Gadchiroli, including 33 cases of murder.Besides, the government had placed a reward of Rs 16 lakh on Gota and a Rs 2 lakh reward was placed on Sunanda Koretti.A local court has sent both the arrested Naxalites on 14 days police remand. (ANI)

