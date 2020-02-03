MediaTek Expects Roll-out of New Gaming Chipsets on 7 Smartphone Models by June

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Electronic chipset firm MediaTek on Monday said it expects to roll out new gaming-focussed chipsets G70 and G80 in 5-7 smartphone models by June in India.

The company has partnered with smartphone firm Realme to roll out the first smartphone on G70 chipsets this month.

"On a global level, gaming has overtaken films as preferred leisure activity. We have come up with G70 and G80 series that will bring premium features in affordable range of devices," MediaTek India Managing Director Anku Jain told PTI.

He said MediaTek is in talks with several partners for their roll-out and expects that 5-7 smartphone models in India will have these chipsets by the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Realme announced the roll-out of its first smartphone with G70 chipset.

"Realme C3 will be the first smartphone in India to feature the world's first MediaTek Helio G70. We will also be the first brand to launch MediaTek Helio G80 in India soon. Continuing to strengthen our association with MediaTek, we will be coming up with more smartphones with MediaTek Helio G70 and Helio G80, offering a 'power meets style' experience for more massive users in India," Realme India Chief Executive Officer Madhav Seth said in a statement.

Last year, MediaTek rolled out its gaming-focussed chipsets G90 and G90T, which was adopted by Xiaomi for Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone priced in the medium range.

Jain said G70 and G80 are expected to have wider adoption in India.

