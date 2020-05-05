Melbourne Renegades Part Ways with WBBL Head Coach Tim Coyle

Melbourne [Australia], May 5 (ANI): Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday announced that it has parted way with Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) head coach Tim Coyle.Coyle, who led Renegades for three seasons, guided the club to its inaugural finals campaign in the fourth season WBBL.Cricket Victoria's General Manager of Cricket Shaun Graf thanked Coyle for his work in the club."The challenges delivered by the current climate have forced us to reassess every area of our High-Performance program and unfortunately this has led to the end of Tim's tenure with the Renegades," Graf said in a statement."This certainly takes nothing away from Tim's contribution to the Melbourne Renegades in his time as Head Coach. He has led the club to back-to-back finals campaigns and a number of players have graduated to the national team under his direction. We'd like to thank Tim for his hard work over the last three seasons and wish him well for the future," he added.The club said Coyle's replacement will be announced in the due course. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)