MHA Relaxation of Lockdown Orders Not Applicable for Pune: Police

Pune, April 25: The orders issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for relaxation of lockdown will not be applicable for Pune city, Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve said on Saturday.

The MHA had clarified that relaxation orders were not applicable for the areas affected by the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Delhi Govt to Implement MHA's Latest Guidelines Regarding Opening of Shops With Social Distancing.

Therefore, the orders issued by the local police officials to prevent the spread of coronavirus will remain in force, he said.

