MHA Says Zoom is Not a Safe Platform, Issues Advisory

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday said that online video-conferencing software Zoom "is not a safe platform" and issued an advisory for those who want to use it.Earlier last week, the private search engine company Google also issued a ban on the use of Zoom teleconferencing platforms for its employees citing security concerns.Zoom has become one of the most popular services for free video chatting during the COVID-19 pandemic.But Zoom's vulnerabilities have been in the spotlight earlier. The company has faced criticism for lax privacy and security protections, like in July 2019 when a macOS flaw allowed a Zoom URL to forcibly activate a MacBook webcam. (ANI)

