Ministers Take Stock of Law Making Marathi Compulsory Subject

Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Marathi language will become a compulsory subject from the academic year 2020-21 for classes 1 to 6 in schools of different mediums and education boards in Maharashtra, the state government said on Monday.

State Marathi Language Minister Subhash Desai and Education Minister Varshan Gaikwad on Monday reviewed in a meeting the progress about making Marathi language a compulsory subject, a release said.

Desai and Gaikwad reviewed the progress of the decision though video conferencing which was joined by senior officials of the School Education department, Marathi Language department,and Balbharti, along with the chairman of the Minorities Commission.

Desai instructed that before commencement of the next academic session, class-wise syllabus of the Marathi language, textbooks and training materials for class I and VI should be prepared.

He also asked the School Education department to issue a notification about the compliance of the new law about compulsory teaching of the Marathi subject in all schools in the state.

The law making the Marathi language as a mandatory subject was unanimously passed by both the Houses of legislature in the last Budget session.

At that time, Desai ans Gaikwad had assured that the implementation of this law will start from the next academic year (2020-21), the release said.

Gaikwad said a meeting of field officers was conducted to enforce the law and a task force was set up to prepare the rules.

