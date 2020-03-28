Minor Girl Raped by Friend, 9 Others in Jharkhand's Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by 10 people including her friend to whom she reached out for help to drop her home amid lockdown on March 24."The girl was returning to her home from Dumka. She called her friend and asked him to drop her home. He (her friend) along with his friends raped her. FIR has been registered and special investigation team constituted. Accused will be nabbed soon," Superintendent of Police (SP) YS Ramesh told ANI.On the statement of the victim, a case has been registered under Section 323 and 376 D of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. (ANI)

