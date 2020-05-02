Mizoram Approves Ordinance Seeking Exemplary Punishment for Lockdown Violations

Aizawl, May 2 (PTI) The Cabinet of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Saturday approved an ordinance that seeks exemplary punishment for those violating the lockdown, an official said.

The Cabinet's approval of the ordinance comes a week after eight teenagers were beaten up by members of a local COVID-19 task force for defying the lockdown orders.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Zoramthanga approved 'The Ordinance for Containment and Prevention of COVID-19' that seeks stringent punishment for those violating lockdown and creating public nuisance, he said.

It was tabled in the meeting by Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana, the official said.

Though doctors in Mizoram had called for a one-month extension of the lockdown, the Cabinet decided to implement the extension till May 17 as directed by the Centre, he said.

The Cabinet also decided that the state government will make arrangements to facilitate the return of Mizoram residents stranded in other parts of the country through trains as permitted by the Centre, the official said.

The state government had earlier decided to facilitate the return of 693 Mizoram residents stranded in four northeastern states Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura between April 30 and May 3.

A total of 292 people from the state, including 154 women, have returned from Manipur between Thursday and Saturday, officials said.

