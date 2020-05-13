MLA Seeks Testing of All Personnel of Sahar Police Station

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) A BJP MLA on Wednesday demanded that the entire staff of Sahar police station near the Mumbai airport be tested for coronavirus after 32 personnel from the station were found to have contracted infection.

Vile Parle MLA Parag Alavani, in a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, said the station's jurisdiction covers congested areas.

"32 police officials from the same police station testing positiveis a cause of concern. Hence I demand that the entire staff of the police station be tested for the virus," he said.

