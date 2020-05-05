Mohammad Yousuf Terms Babar Azam as 'class Player'

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has termed his compatriot and swashbuckling batsman Babar Azam as a class player.During a recent Twitter interaction with fans, Yousuf was asked about his opinion on Azam by a fan and the right-handed batsman said, "Class Player".Azam has so far played 26 Tests, 74 ODIs and 38 T20Is for Pakistan in which he has scored 1,850, 3,359, and 1,471 runs, respectively.The 25-year-old cricketer made his One Day International debut against Zimbabwe in 2015 while his Test debut came in 2016 against West Indies.The right-handed batsman, who made his T20I debut in September 2016 is currently the number one ranked cricketer in the shortest format of the game. In ODIs, Azam is at the third spot only after Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.Yousuf, the former Pakistan player was himself an excellent batsman. He had represented the country in 90 Tests, 288 ODIs and three T20Is. (ANI)

