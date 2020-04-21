MP Cops Held Hostage Amid Liquor Raid

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Police personnel were thrashed and held hostage for 2-hours after they asked people who gathered at a liquor shop in Rampuria village to maintain social distance. The incident took place on Monday when the policemen went to the village as they got information about a liquor shop opening despite the lockdown. Upon reaching there they urged the people standing in groups to follow social distancing guidelines, following which people got enraged and roughed up the policemen. They also attacked the cops with rods. "Police went there on receiving information about illicit liquor. A spat erupted when people were asked to disperse by the officials," said Manju Chauhan, Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Police personnel were thrashed and held hostage for 2-hours after they asked people who gathered at a liquor shop in Rampuria village to maintain social distance. They were held hostage for 2-hours. Later cops from the Khujner police station arrived at the spot only after which they were freed.A case has been registered and an investigation has started, Chauhan said. (ANI)

