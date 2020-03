Jabalpur (MP), Mar 1 (PTI)Three members of a family were killed on Sunday after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Sihora tehsil in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Kumar Sen (40), his wife Laxmi (36), and their daughter Rashmi, a police officer said.

The driver of the truck is on the run.

