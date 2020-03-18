MP Declares Coronavirus `notified Infectious Disease'

Bhopal, Mar 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday declared the coronavirus as a notified infectious disease, said an official.

The health department issued a notification declaring coronavirus as a "notified infectious disease" in the entire state, said a Public Relations Department officer.

Meanwhile, state Chief Secretary M Gopal Reddy talked to officials including the district collector through a video conference on Wednesday to take a stock of coronavirus monitoring measures, said officials.

