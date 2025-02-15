Singrauli, February 15: Two persons were killed after a dumper truck overturned on their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, and angered by the accident, locals staged a road blockade and set fire to some buses and trucks in the area, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred near Amilia Ghati on Friday evening. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 9 Returning From Maha Kumbh Mela Killed in 2 Road Mishaps in Jabalpur and Maihar Districts (Watch Video).

Villagers Set Fire to Buses, Trucks After Road Accident

BREAKING: Mob set fire to 6 trucks and 3 buses: Villagers furious over the death of two youths in a road accident in Singrauli, Angry 🔥💥 villagers set several vehicles on fire in Singrauli,😡😡 There was a ruckus after the death of two youths in a road accident in Singrauli. pic.twitter.com/Wvi3EZCzoc — Dhram Goswami (@dhram_goswami) February 14, 2025

Talking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said a dumper associated with the Adani Group's mines overturned on a motorcycling, killing two riders. He said angered by the accident, villagers torched five buses and three dumpers and tried to enter the factory area, but the police stopped them. The deceased have been identified as Ramlallu Yadav and Ram Sagar Prajapati. Khatri said the situation is under control, and further legal steps will be taken.

