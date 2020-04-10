MP's Vidisha Reports 10 New Coronavirus Cases

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Thursday reported 10 more positive coronavirus cases with the total number of cases in the district stands at 12."Number of positive coronavirus cases has increased in Vidisha district. Today 10 more positive cases were reported. The total cases in the district have increased to 12," Vidisha chief medical health officer Dr KS Ahirwar confirmed.Meanwhile, 22 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the total number of cases to 235 in the district including 23 deaths, according to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier issued instructions to seal COVID-19 hotspots located in 15 districts of the state. (ANI)

