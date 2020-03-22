Mumbai: 6-month-old Boy Kidnapped

Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) A 6-month-old boy was kidnapped from the pavement near Metro theatre in south Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

The child was sleeping between his mother and father, an official said.

"At around 2:30am, when the woman got up, she found her son missing. We have registered a kidnapping case and CCTV footage of the area is being checked. Teams have been formed to track the infant," an Azad Maidan police station official said.

