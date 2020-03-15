Mumbai: Man Held for Raping Mentally Challenged Woman

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) A 22-year-old carpenter was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman in Vakola in Mumbai, police said.

Dinesh Sharma was raping the 22-year-old woman repeatedly for the past three months in Dutt Mandir locality, and the crime came to light after she got pregnant, said an official.

"She named Sharma after which he was arrested," said the official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)