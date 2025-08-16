Heavy rainfall overnight caused waterlogging in many parts of Mumbai as Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy morning today, August 16. Videos surfaced online show waterlogging at Sion railway station, Kings Circle, and Dadar Railway Station. The heavy downpour comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several areas of Mumbai. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city. Weather Forecast Today, August 16: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging in Parts of Mumbai

#WATCH Mumbai: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of the city. Visuals from Sion Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/DyXxmEy1O7 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

Visuals from Kings Circle

#WATCH Mumbai: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of the city. Visuals from Kings Circle. pic.twitter.com/X6pQGfgxhq — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

Railway Tracks Filled With Water in Dadar

#WATCH | Railway tracks filled with water as heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai since last night Visuals from Dadar railway station pic.twitter.com/RUANn6chD3 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

