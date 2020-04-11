Mumbai Reports 218 COVID-19 Positive Cases, 10 Deaths Today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Two hundred and eighteen new COVID-19 positive cases and 10 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Friday, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).Out of the 10 deaths that were reported on Friday, 9 people had comorbidities and age-related factors.The total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to 993 while the total number of deaths has reached 64 in the city, as per BMC.Meanwhile, as per the latest figures provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 6,761.Out of the total cases, 6039 are active patients and 515 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated. (ANI)

