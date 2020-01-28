MVA Government to Complete Its Full Term, Says Thorat

Latur, Jan 27 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has said the Shiv Sena-led government will complete its full five-year term.

Thorat, who is also the Maharashtra Congress president, said on Sunday the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government is being run on the basis of a common minimum programme agreed upon by its constituents.

The ruling alliance consists of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

"Political power has taken a different turn in the state. Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray revolted first so that MVA could form government," he said.

Thorat was speaking at a function organised to felicitate his party colleague and minister Amit Deshmukh here in central Maharashtra.

"Though, this government is of different parties, it will run on the basis of common programme and complete its five-year term successfully," said the revenue minister. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)