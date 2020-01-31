Nagpur: Boy Accidentally Touches Electric Farm Fence, Dies

Nagpur, Jan 31 (PTI)A 12-year-old boy died on Thursday in Nagpur after coming in contact with an electric fence near a farm, police said.

The electric fence is an illegal one and may have been erected to keep away wild animals from the farm, an official said, adding that further probe into this was underway.

He identified the deceased as Mahin Govinda Dongre, a resident of Kokarda village in Saoner tehsil.

