NATO Air Forces in Northern Europe Scrambled Thrice in 2 Days to Intercept Russian Military Planes

World. (File Image)

Brussels [Belgium], May 1 (Sputnik/ANI): NATO air forces in northern Europe were scrambled on three occasions in the past two days to intercept Russian military planes, the alliance's press office said Thursday."NATO aircraft have been busy over the past two days intercepting Russian aircraft flying close to NATO airspace," the statement read.Estonia-based Polish fighter jets were scrambled on April 28 to identify a formation of two Russian Tu-160 long-range bombers and their escorts.On April 29, Norwegian fighters were scrambled to intercept two Russian Maritime Patrol aircraft near Norway. Two Tu-22 long-range bombers with fighter escorts allegedly approached the Norwegian airspace later that day.The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly argued that all military flights operate in international airspace and strictly follow international air laws. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)