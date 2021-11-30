In the beloved memory of Rishi Kapoor, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shared an old picture with her late husband. The image features Neetu and Rishi Kapoor posing on a bike. "Justtttt ...," Neetu captioned the post, adding a string of heart emojis. Raveena Tandon Shares Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's Wedding Day Pic Which Also Has the Actress In It.

Check Out Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's picture stole many hearts. Reacting to the post, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima dropped red heart emojis on it."How sweet," actor Neelam Kothari Soni commented. Riddhimadied on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)