Nepalese Lit Lamps to Show Solidarity with Global Fight Against Coronavirus

Kathmandu, Apr 5 (PTI) As Indians marked a nine-minute candle-lighting event on Sunday to show their collective resolve in the fight against coronavirus, several people in Nepal's Kathmandu Valley also lit traditional oil lamps and candles to promote good health and express solidarity with the global community battling the pandemic.

Hundreds of people in the Kathmandu Valley lit lamps between 7 pm to 9pm on the advice of astrologers.

According to local astrologers, this Sunday evening was a good occasion for lighting lamp to spread positive energy in the environment.

More than 1.2 million cases, including 65,272 deaths, have been reported in 190 countries and territories around the world since the virus first emerged in China in December.

In India, Millions of people across the country switched off lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.

Modi had on Friday urged people to turn off lights at their homes for nine minutes at 9pm to display the country's collective resolve and solidarity to defeat the virus.

