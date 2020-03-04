Nepal's PM Oli Undergoes Second Kidney Transplant in Kathmandu

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar 4 (ANI): Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli successfully underwent his second kidney transplant at a state-run hospital in Kathmandu on Wednesday.Oli's health condition is stable and he has been shifted to the Post-Operative Care Ward for medical supervision, Prem Krishna Khadka, Executive Director at Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital, told reporters here."The renal transplant of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was successfully carried out today. His health condition is stable. He now has been transferred to Post-Operative Care Ward," Khadka said.The transplantation took five hours to complete and was carried out by a team of doctors, led by the hospital's Urologist and Transplant Surgeon Professor Dr Prem Raj Gyawali.Oli was admitted to the hospital on Monday itself. He is expected to stay there for about a week depending on his health condition.Oli, who turned 69 last week, had last undergone a kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function. Since then, he has travelled abroad on several occasions for health-checkups and underwent multiple rounds of dialysis. (ANI)

