New Delhi, June 23: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, housing societies have started setting up own isolation centres for patients to combat the pandemic. The Federation of CGHS, Dwarka, has converted apartments' office halls into six-bed and four-bed isolation centres. The four-bed isolation centre at Neelachal Apartments in Sector 4 of Dwarka was inaugurated by Southwest District Magistrate Rahul Singh.

"The residents of the society came forward with the idea of establishing isolation centres for Covid-19 patients with mild or moderate symptoms," said Chandra Shekhar, SDM, Dwarka. "To meet any medical emergency, we will provide doctors and take necessary actions. If the health of a person in an isolation centre worsens and he/she needs to be admitted to a hospital, then arrangements will be made," he said. COVID-19 Testing in Delhi Increased 3 Times to 18,000 Per Day, People Under Home-Isolation to be Provided With Pulse Oximeters; Key Highlights of Arvind Kejriwal's Address.

The idea to set up isolation centres came seeing the bed's shortage in hospitals and hefty fees at private hospitals, said Akash Khatri, President of Neelachal Apartments Society. The four-bed isolation centre was equipped with medical supplies, such as oxygen cylinders, separate toilet, oximetre, thermal scanner, masks, gloves and personal protective equipment kits, Khatri told IANS.

The society had requested the administration to provide doctors and nurses to monitor the health of patients, he said. "Some local doctors have also volunteered to help us," Khatri said. Delhi has overtaken Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit state with 62,655 cases. According to the Union Health Ministry update, 2,233 deaths due to the infection have been recorded in the national capital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).