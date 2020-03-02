New Zealand 46 for No Loss at Lunch After India's 124 All out

Christchurch, Mar 2 (PTI) New Zealand were 46 for no loss at lunch on the third day of the second Test against India, needing another 86 runs to complete a 2-0 series sweep here on Monday.

Earlier, India were all out for 124 in their second innings, leaving the hosts with a target of 132.

Resuming the third day on 90 for six, India lost overnight batsmen Hanuma Vihari (9) and Rishabh Pant (4) early, as the visitors headed for another big defeat following their 10-wicket drubbing in the series opener in Wellington.

For the hosts, lead pacer Trent Boult finished with impressive figures of 4/28 and his new ball partner Tim Southee was equally good, taking three wickets for 36 runs at the Hagley Oval.

India had scored 242 in their first innings and New Zealand were all out for 235 to give the visitors a slender seven-run lead.

Brief Scores:

India: 242 and 124 all out in 46 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 24; Trent Boult 4/28, Tim Southee 3/36)

New Zealand: 235 and 46 for no loss in 15 overs. PTI

