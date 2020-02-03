.NEWDELHI/MEERUT DES40 DL-FIRING-JAMIA Unidentified Miscreants Open Fire at Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Two unidentified persons opened fire at Gate No 5 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said.

A statement issued by the committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the varsity, said the attackers were on a red scooty.

No one was injured in the attack. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket, the statement said.

Police said they were verifying the JCC's claims.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)