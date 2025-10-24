New Delhi, October 24: The Union government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, has initiated the formal process to appoint the next Chief Justice of India (CJI), with incumbent Justice BR Gavai scheduled to retire on November 23. As per procedure, the Law Ministry has sent a communication to Chief Justice Gavai, requesting him to recommend the name of his successor.

The appointment of the CJI is guided by the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), a document that outlines the process for the appointment, transfer, and elevation of judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts. Under the MoP, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, deemed fit to hold the position, is recommended for appointment as the next Chief Justice. Traditionally, the outgoing CJI receives the request for recommendation about a month before demitting office upon reaching the age of 65. PM Narendra Modi Hails CJI BR Gavai’s Calm After Object-Throwing Attempt in Supreme Court, Says ‘No Place for Such Reprehensible Acts in Our Society’.

Following this convention, Justice Surya Kant, currently the senior-most judge after Justice Gavai, is expected to be named as the next Chief Justice of India. Upon appointment, he will assume charge on November 24 and is slated to serve a tenure of nearly 15 months, until February 9, 2027. Born on February 10, 1962, Justice Surya Kant is presently a senior judge of the Supreme Court of India and, if appointed, will be the 53rd Chief Justice of India. Before his elevation to the apex court, he practiced as a Senior Advocate and served as the Advocate General of Haryana. ‘This Does Not Affect Me’: CJI BR Gavai Responds After Advocate Throws Shoe at Him During Supreme Court Proceedings in Delhi.

Justice Kant also holds several important positions -- he serves as the Visitor of the National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi, and is the ex officio Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

