NIA Interrogates 10 Accused in ISIS Terror Module Case

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday questioned 10 accused in connection with ISIS terror-related case."They had obtained SIM cards on forged identities, pursuant to a conspiracy hatched with ISIS/Daish member Khaja Mohideen and his associates to carry out activities for furthering objectives of ISIS/Daish in India," said NIA in a statement. NIA took the 10 arrested accused in custody for six days with effect from February 27 to March 3 for their detailed interrogation. The case was originally registered by Q Branch of Tamil Nadu Police. During NIA custody of the accused persons, evidence regarding their participation in the conspiracy and pursuant overt acts has been collected and the same would be submitted to the Special Court for Trial of NIA cases, Chennai. (ANI)

