Singer Nick Jonas has arrived in Mumbai for the wedding celebrations of his brother-in-law, Siddharth Chopra. The pre-wedding festivities for Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth and his fiancee Neelam Upadhyaya have already begun, drawing attention from media and fans.

Nick, who was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport, is joined by his parents, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas, who have been actively participating in the festivities.

Nick Jonas Touches Down in Mumbai for Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Mumbai for the wedding, has been in the spotlight during the ongoing celebrations.

On Wednesday night, the mehendi and haldi functions were held, where Priyanka was seen enjoying herself, dancing, and celebrating with her family.

During the mehendi celebration, Priyanka exuded elegance in an ivory dress featuring a sleeveless corset-style choli paired with a lehenga skirt.

The outfit, adorned with intricate multicoloured embroidery, combined tradition with a fresh, modern appeal.

Priyanka's makeup was natural, with a dewy finish, and her soft, wavy curls cascaded down her shoulders, completing the ethereal look.

To elevate her style, she accessorized with a stunning diamond and pink pear-drop necklace, matching earrings, rings, and a bracelet.

Priyanka was accompanied by her in-laws, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas, both of whom looked equally stunning.

Kevin Jonas wore a traditional sherwani, while Denise looked radiant in a coral-coloured saree. Her hairstyle, adorned with white flowers, added a charming touch to her graceful appearance.

Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra, was also seen at the event in a classic sherwani. He posed alongside his cousin sisters for photographers. Meanwhile, Priyanka's cousin, Mannara Chopra, showcased her mehendi and posed for the cameras as well.

The pre-wedding events were filled with joy and excitement, with Priyanka sharing glimpses of the ceremonies on social media.

She posted several pictures from the Haldi ceremony, where she danced and celebrated with her loved ones.

Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya has been highly anticipated. The couple became engaged in August 2024, following their Roka ceremony in April 2024