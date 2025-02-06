The pre-wedding festivities of Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancee Neelam Upadhyaya have captivated the media and fans alike. As the celebrations unfold, Priyanka, currently in Mumbai for her brother's wedding, has been the center of attention during the ongoing events. ‘Happiest Haldi Ceremony’: Priyanka Chopra Dances Her Heart Out at Brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s Pre-Wedding Festivities (See Pics & Watch Videos).

On Wednesday night, the mehendi and haldi functions took place, and Priyanka was seen enjoying and dancing her heart out during the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra Dazzles at Siddharth Chopra’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra looked ethereal as ever during the mehendi celebrations, donning an ivory dress that featured a sleeveless corset-style choli paired with a lehenga skirt.

The outfit was adorned with intricate multicoloured embroidery, lending it a traditional yet fresh appeal.

Priyanka kept her makeup natural with a dewy finish and chose to style her hair in soft, wavy curls that cascaded down her shoulders.

She accessorized the look with a stunning diamond and pink pear-drops necklace, matching stud earrings, rings, and a bracelet, elevating her graceful appearance.

Accompanying Priyanka at the event were her in-laws, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas.

Priyanka also posed with her father-in-law and mother-in-law for the photographers.

Kevin Jonas, Priyanka's father-in-law, looked dashing in a traditional sherwani, while Denise radiated elegance in a coral-colored saree. Her hairstyle was beautifully adorned with white flowers, adding a charming touch to her look.

Priyanka's brother, Siddharth, also joined the celebrations dressed in a sherwani. He posed alongside his cousin sisters for the paparazzi.

Among the other attendees, Priyanka's cousin, Mannara Chopra, also posed for the cameras by showing off her mehendi on her hand.

However, it was Priyanka's father-in-law, Paul Kevin Jonas, who won the hearts of fans and the media alike with his warm and thoughtful gesture.

After arriving at the venue with his wife, Denise, and daughter-in-law Priyanka, the Jonas family spent some time posing for the paparazzi outside the venue.

As the evening drew to a close and the event came to a conclusion, the Chopra family, in a display of appreciation for the media, came out to thank the photographers and videographers who had been covering the event.

The female members of the Chopra family distributed sweet boxes to the paparazzi as a token of gratitude.

Kevin Jonas joined in, personally handing out sweets and food to the photographers. He also took a moment to address the media, saying, "I want to say thank you from Priyanka. We would like to provide you with some food for being so kind."

The pre-wedding functions were filled with joy and excitement, with Priyanka Chopra herself taking to social media to share glimpses of the festivities.

She posted several pictures from the haldi ceremony, where she danced and celebrated with her family.

Priyanka also shared a few moments from the 'Mata Ki Chowki' function, writing "With the blessings of Durga Maa."

Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya is one that has been eagerly anticipated, with the couple having gotten engaged in August 2024, following their Roka ceremony in April 2024.

Apart from her family commitments, Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's tentatively titled 'SSB29' alongside Mahesh Babu.

The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps.

Additionally, the Anuja movie, which was produced by her, recently made it to the Oscars 2025 nomination list in the Live Action Short category.