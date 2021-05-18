American singer and Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas shared his health update on the recent episode of the reality show 'The Voice' after reports of him getting hospitalised due to a severe injury on the sets of a shoot broke on Saturday. Social media was flooded with get-well-soon messages after TMZ reported that the 28-year-old star was rushed to a hospital after he got severely injured in a bike accident while shooting for a project. Nick Jonas Opens Up About His Serious Injury On The Sets Of His New Show; Says ‘I’ve Been Better’ (Watch Video).

However, the details of the accident were kept under wraps until the singer himself revealed the same on the recent episode of 'The Voice', which is a singing reality show he has been judging. Nick revealed that he cracked a rib taking a spill on a bicycle, but he is recuperating. The 'Sucker' hitmaker shared that he also suffered a few other bumps and bruises and that it hurts to even laugh. Nick Jonas Back Home From Hospital After Being Injured on Set of His Upcoming Show.

TMZ broke the story about the accident and that the singer was released and back home by Sunday. Nick then geared himself to get back on his scheduled Monday appearance on 'The Voice'. On a related note, the singer had earlier suffered a hand injury in 2018, the result of a post-show workout in Mexico. He posted a picture of that injury at the time on his social media handles- both Twitter and Instagram, while showing his bandages.

The details of the project during which Nick recently got hurt are still under the wraps. However, there is a report by TMZ that tells the Jonas brothers are shooting for a competition show for NBC. So, it is possible that Nick was filming something for that when the injury happened.

