Nigerian Drug Peddler Held in Delhi

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): A 30-year-old Nigerian national, kingpin of a drug peddling racket was arrested by Kullu Police from Delhi, police said.Accused Ugochukwu John Obiako allegedly supplied drugs and cocaine in large amounts to local drug peddlers in Kullu, police said. "Kullo Police had registered several cases related to cocaine and drugs. It was noticed local drug peddlers were bringing drugs from Delhi. Eight people, all African nationals were arrested earlier who upon interrogation revealed that about a man who supplied them drugs. That person arrested from Delhi hailed from Nigeria," Kullu SP Gaurav Singh told reporters here.Singh said that Obiako used to get in touch with Africans living in India and abroad on social media to sell drugs.The accused was also arrested by Delhi Police in 2018 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act. (ANI)

